iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.89 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

