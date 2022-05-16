Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in April

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,300 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ITGGF opened at $6.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Italgas has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

ITGGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Italgas from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

