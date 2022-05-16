Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ITRM opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.