James K. Price Acquires 13,340 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MEG stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. Research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

