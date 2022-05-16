Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,115 shares of company stock valued at $57,395,942. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.02. 178,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,372,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $337.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.