Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $17.86 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.23. 129,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

