Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.68. 37,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

