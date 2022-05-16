Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 107,011 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 107,011 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.29. 362,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,347. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

