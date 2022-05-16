Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 11,592 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.22. 443,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,065,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

