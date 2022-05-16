Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,005 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.28. The stock had a trading volume of 98,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.63 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

