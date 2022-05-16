Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 24,605 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,605 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

WBA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. 131,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,638. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

