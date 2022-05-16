Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 275 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.58. 4,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.57 and a 200 day moving average of $300.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

