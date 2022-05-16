Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 57,277 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 57,277 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 45,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.72. 66,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,115. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

