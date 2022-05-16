Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $31.75. 13,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,008. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

