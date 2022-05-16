Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €29.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.53) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.95) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €21.94 ($23.09) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.84. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

