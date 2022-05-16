Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 60.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

