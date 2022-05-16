Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,999,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,908,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $178.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $470.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

