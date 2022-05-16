Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on JMPLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.11) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. 5,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

