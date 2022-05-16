Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Decreased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $34,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $243.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.