JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Price Target to €10.00

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $$9.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
ElringKlinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ElringKlinger (EGKLF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.