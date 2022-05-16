JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Price Target to €10.00

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $$9.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.