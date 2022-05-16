JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($153.68) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($149.47) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.36 ($137.22).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €94.98 ($99.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.97 ($94.71) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($136.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.