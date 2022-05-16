JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $566,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

