JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $71.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $49.17 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

