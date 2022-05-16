JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.21) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,773.89 ($21.87).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG opened at GBX 1,808 ($22.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £32.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823 ($22.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,669.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,643.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.90) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($110,137.84).

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.