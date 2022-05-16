JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 190,502 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.99% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $545,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $332.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.73 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.