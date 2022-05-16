JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.80% of Carlisle Companies worth $622,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.86.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.
In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
