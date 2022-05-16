JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to “Neutral”

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.
Baozun stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
