JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to “Neutral”

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.