Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.55 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 80.10 ($0.99). Approximately 509,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,285,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.00).

JUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Just Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 106 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.39) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.25 ($1.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The firm has a market cap of £831.94 million and a P/E ratio of -23.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £140,093.12 ($172,698.62).

Just Group Company Profile (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

