Kalata Price Tops $0.0037 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $130,246.65 and approximately $591.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00531198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,089.91 or 1.77751157 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004822 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.