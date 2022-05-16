KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

