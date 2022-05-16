Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.09. 47,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

