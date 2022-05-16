Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

