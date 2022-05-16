Keyera (TSE:KEY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.77.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

