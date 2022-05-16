Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.86) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

