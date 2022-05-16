Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -10.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

