Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €92.00 ($96.84) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. HSBC set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.69 ($91.26).

KGX stock traded up €2.20 ($2.32) during trading on Monday, hitting €46.64 ($49.09). The company had a trading volume of 350,577 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.64. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($86.13).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

