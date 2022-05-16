Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 22% This Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $61.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00518315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00035912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,303.18 or 1.67930693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,818,697,639 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

