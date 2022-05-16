Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Shares Up 2.2%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDKB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.
About Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landmark Bancorp (LDKB)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.