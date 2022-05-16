Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $759.40 million. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.