Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

LPTX opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leap Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

