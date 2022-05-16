Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

YUM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.15. 13,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

