Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

