Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.90. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $274.79 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

