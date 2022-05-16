Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,633 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE TLK traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $29.46. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,176. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

