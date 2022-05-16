Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $800,624,000 after purchasing an additional 517,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $724,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $639,469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,928,602 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,382,000 after purchasing an additional 247,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.04. 24,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

