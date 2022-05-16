Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $477,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

