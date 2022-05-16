Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 54.8% in April

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 409,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Lenovo Group (Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.