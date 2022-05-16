Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,022 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.60. 316,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,368. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

