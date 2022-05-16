Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.47. 10,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,310. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

