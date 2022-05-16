Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

VPV traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,995. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.